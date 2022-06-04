Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $20,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,669,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,932,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,217,000. Natixis increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1,852.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 62,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 58,838 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $88.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.88.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MNST. Citigroup cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.85.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

