Eaton Vance Management Purchases 11,682 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $21,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 60,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 170,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $899,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

NYSE NVS opened at $89.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.65. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

