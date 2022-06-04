Eaton Vance Management Has $20.41 Million Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $20,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WD. StockNews.com began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

Shares of WD stock opened at $107.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.98. The company has a quick ratio of 160.37, a current ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.17. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.60 and a 12-month high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $319.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.72 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

About Walker & Dunlop (Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.