Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $825,000 in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.48.

In other news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AIZ opened at $180.39 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.18 and a fifty-two week high of $194.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.30.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

