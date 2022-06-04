Eaton Vance Management Purchases 1,458 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.24% of Deckers Outdoor worth $23,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% during the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 825,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,317,000 after acquiring an additional 55,137 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 571,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,169,000 after acquiring an additional 206,161 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $120,708,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,045,000 after acquiring an additional 45,786 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $270.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.20%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.45.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

