Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 655 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,077 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 28,215 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,553,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 57,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM opened at $54.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.10 and its 200 day moving average is $54.63. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $72.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 82.90%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

