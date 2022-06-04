Eaton Vance Management Has $23.84 Million Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 640,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $23,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. FMR LLC raised its position in Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 97,856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 146,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 67.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 95,051 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 47.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,433,000 after buying an additional 180,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 180,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Shares of VVV opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.79. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.69 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 278.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.01%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

