Bridgewater Associates LP Takes Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3,947.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.26. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.46%.

NLOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

