Bridgewater Associates LP Takes $839,000 Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

LNT opened at $62.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.90. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.45.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.428 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNT. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

