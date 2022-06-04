Bridgewater Associates LP Takes $697,000 Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 64.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Lisa J. Caldwell acquired 9,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $234,409.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,982.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven R. Walker acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $32,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,720 shares of company stock worth $326,227 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ORI. StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

NYSE ORI opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average is $24.82.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.91%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

