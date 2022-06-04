Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,378,000 after purchasing an additional 455,162 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,786,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,763,000 after buying an additional 116,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,505,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,871,000 after buying an additional 85,829 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,070,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,919,000 after buying an additional 32,718 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,746,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,991,000 after buying an additional 13,087 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $116.11 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.56.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

