Bridgewater Associates LP Decreases Stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its position in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in National Research were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of National Research by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of National Research by 409.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

NRC stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $912.89 million, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.76. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $55.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.77.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 24.36%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $52,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,934,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,777,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,659 shares of company stock valued at $512,379 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

