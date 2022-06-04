Bridgewater Associates LP Takes $834,000 Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,138 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,274,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 911,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,238,000 after buying an additional 520,523 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 519,861 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Amdocs by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,731,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,571,000 after acquiring an additional 486,113 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Amdocs by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,236,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,413,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $86.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $88.18.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.31. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.43%.

Amdocs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.