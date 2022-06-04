72,388 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 72,388 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after buying an additional 6,048,140 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 38.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 227,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 63,003 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 28.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 173,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

