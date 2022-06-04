Bridgewater Associates LP Reduces Stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.08% of OrthoPediatrics worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,105,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,162,000 after buying an additional 34,358 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 425,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,889,000 after buying an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 383,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,979,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth $20,978,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,418,000 after buying an additional 23,333 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $44.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.53. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.78 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KIDS shares. TheStreet cut OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

