Eaton Vance Management Sells 2,460 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 694,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.14% of Conagra Brands worth $23,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,348,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,667,000 after purchasing an additional 629,200 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 742.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 117,816 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 87,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.14%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Consumer Edge downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

