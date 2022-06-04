Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $811,000 Investment in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,403 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,769,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,616,000 after purchasing an additional 800,148 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,505,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 531.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 537,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,865,000 after purchasing an additional 452,465 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,621,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,049,000 after purchasing an additional 371,817 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $47.16 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 62.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

