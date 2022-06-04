Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 964,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $24,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of BATS:PFFD opened at $22.11 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64.

