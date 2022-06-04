Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 20,916 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,916 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 63,632 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,511,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $279,104.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,767 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FHI. StockNews.com upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of FHI opened at $34.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.76. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $324.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

