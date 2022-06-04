Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $22,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 347,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,524,000 after acquiring an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,189,000. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 140,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRI opened at $99.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.52. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.59.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.98%.

TRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.88.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

