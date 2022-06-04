Eaton Vance Management Boosts Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $21,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Expedia Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,051,932,000 after acquiring an additional 262,865 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,056,066 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $664,789,000 after buying an additional 214,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $499,177,000 after buying an additional 145,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Expedia Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $415,933,000 after buying an additional 413,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $340,250,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,376 shares of company stock worth $6,741,869 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on EXPE shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.60.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $131.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.76 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.