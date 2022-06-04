Eaton Vance Management Has $20.70 Million Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.37% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $20,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,415,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $99.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.92 and its 200-day moving average is $104.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.36. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson acquired 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.30 per share, for a total transaction of $500,088.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.20.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

