Eaton Vance Management Buys 445 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 370,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $20,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 68,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 137,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

