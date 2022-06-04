Bridgewater Associates LP Reduces Stock Holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.10% of SI-BONE worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 52.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $15.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $531.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.42. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 67.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIBN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

In other news, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,805 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $60,446.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,640.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,474 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $29,362.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,517.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,856 shares of company stock worth $342,884. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

