Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Stock Position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.11% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 403.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 391,400 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth about $11,592,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 60.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 657,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after acquiring an additional 247,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,278 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,814,000 after acquiring an additional 195,818 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,488,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,516,000 after acquiring an additional 167,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

CSII opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $44.57.

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.38 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSII shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardiovascular Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,024. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.