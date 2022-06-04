Bridgewater Associates LP Trims Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in National HealthCare by 24.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in National HealthCare by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in National HealthCare by 84.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in National HealthCare by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in National HealthCare by 17.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 77,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

NHC opened at $70.50 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 12 month low of $61.98 and a 12 month high of $78.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $278.98 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 14.31%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Separately, TheStreet raised National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

