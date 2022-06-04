Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,906 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.13% of Gaotu Techedu worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOTU. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth $28,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth $35,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth $49,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:GOTU opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $18.06.
Separately, CLSA upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.66.
Gaotu Techedu Profile (Get Rating)
Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.
