Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,906 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.13% of Gaotu Techedu worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOTU. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth $28,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth $35,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth $49,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

NYSE:GOTU opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $18.06.

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 92.01% and a negative net margin of 47.02%. The company had revenue of $199.96 million during the quarter.

Separately, CLSA upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.66.

Gaotu Techedu Profile (Get Rating)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.