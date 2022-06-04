Bridgewater Associates LP Has $977,000 Holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of Meridian Bioscience worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIVO stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67.

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $111.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.55 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 18.34%. Equities analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

