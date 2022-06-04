Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $847,000 in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

In other news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $293,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $98,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,382 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,232. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

GL opened at $96.40 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.53 and a 200-day moving average of $98.52.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

