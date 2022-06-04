Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 1,507 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 165,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $42.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.51. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.39 and a twelve month high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.