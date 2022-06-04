Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.05.

TSCO opened at $194.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.49 and a 200-day moving average of $218.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

