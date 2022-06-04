Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 4,670 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Moderna were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after acquiring an additional 905,789 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 35,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $726,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $5,355,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,605,449.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total value of $13,447,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,816,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,165,866.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 345,305 shares of company stock valued at $50,482,597. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.62.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $137.15 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.