Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,494 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $328,613,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Illumina by 276.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $260,969,000 after purchasing an additional 472,700 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $187,554,000. MWG Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $136,732,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Illumina by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 617,105 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $234,771,000 after purchasing an additional 229,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $232.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.14 and a 200-day moving average of $335.93. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.35 and a 12-month high of $526.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ILMN. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.08.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

