Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Stock Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,868,000 after acquiring an additional 173,680 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 517,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,159,000 after purchasing an additional 62,064 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

AGR stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $55.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.10.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

