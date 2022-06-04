Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $987,000 Investment in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Presima Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.68.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $66.68 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $61.48 and a one year high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.25.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.93%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

