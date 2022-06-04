Bridgewater Associates LP Has $1.14 Million Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,031 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 26,312.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 60,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 60,256 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,755,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFG stock opened at $94.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $102.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of -0.32.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by $2.41. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFG. TD Securities decreased their target price on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

