Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,777,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,465 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.18% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $42,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AHH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1,157.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,688 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 53.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 138,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 48,422 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 79,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 206,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armada Hoffler Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.90.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.17). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $54.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 283.33%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

