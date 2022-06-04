Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,384,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $39,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,261,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 49,386 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after acquiring an additional 145,465 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 171,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 38,578 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

EPRT stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average is $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $32.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.39.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

