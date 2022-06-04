Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.11% of Joint worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Joint by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Joint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Joint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Joint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JYNT shares. StockNews.com lowered Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley cut Joint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Joint from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Joint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

JYNT opened at $16.23 on Friday. The Joint Corp. has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $111.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.69 million, a PE ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 22,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $332,361.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,105,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,534,023.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter D. Holt acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 210,691 shares of company stock worth $3,387,056. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

