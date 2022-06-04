Bridgewater Associates LP Takes Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Itron by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 192,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,197,000 after purchasing an additional 116,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Itron by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,050,000 after purchasing an additional 125,257 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Itron by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,075,000 after purchasing an additional 46,776 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $30,948.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,188.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

ITRI stock opened at $51.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average is $56.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.02 and a 1 year high of $102.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.49 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

