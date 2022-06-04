WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Position Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $40,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $104.18 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.77 and its 200-day moving average is $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,115,983.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,535.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,341 shares of company stock worth $1,908,752. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

