Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Catalent by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.88.

CTLT opened at $110.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.99. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.34 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

