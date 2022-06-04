Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 878,673 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 73,258 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Devon Energy worth $38,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 5,012.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Devon Energy to $89.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In other Devon Energy news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 138,772 shares of company stock valued at $8,638,088 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy stock opened at $77.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.12. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $79.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 75.05%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

