Bridgewater Associates LP Cuts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 23,172 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,632 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 127,917 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,025,000 after buying an additional 68,655 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,644,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,616,517,000 after buying an additional 301,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $61,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,442 shares of company stock worth $9,345,941. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.37.

NASDAQ FB opened at $190.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.48.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

