Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 923,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276,848 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Synchrony Financial worth $42,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,545,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,453,000 after acquiring an additional 313,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,682,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,001,000 after acquiring an additional 689,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,397,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,461,000 after acquiring an additional 175,727 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,589,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,694,000 after acquiring an additional 80,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,500,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,527,000 after acquiring an additional 122,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $35.44 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 11.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.26.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

