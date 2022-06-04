Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 80,316 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,316 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of Spotify Technology worth $41,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE SPOT opened at $112.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.64 and its 200-day moving average is $170.20. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $305.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.28 and a beta of 1.79.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Pivotal Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.31.
About Spotify Technology (Get Rating)
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
