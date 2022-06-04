Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,123,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97,188 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $42,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,845.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 45.31%.

IPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

