Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 20,106 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 634,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,106 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $42,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $681,432.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,011,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,049 shares of company stock worth $2,078,536 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PEG opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.95. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.96 and a 52-week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

