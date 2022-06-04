Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,219,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,525 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 5.51% of Vital Farms worth $40,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 1,976.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 235,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 223,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,819 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 42,810 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,619,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 7,975,494 shares in the company, valued at $77,043,272.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VITL opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $393.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.57 and a beta of 0.21. Vital Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $24.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.00 million. Vital Farms had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vital Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.70.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

