Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 21,693 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 761,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,693 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.23% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $38,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850 in the last ninety days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $40.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.13. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

